(WTVO) — Experts in Wisconsin are saying that people should get their flu shot ahead of the flu season.

About only 40% of people in the state got their flu shot, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That is down from the usual 50-55%. A medical doctor said that influenza seasons are hard to predict, but there will less community carryover immunity from the last flu season this year for two reason.

The first reason being that less people got their flu shot last year, and the second is because the country is headed into its third COVID winter.

Experts said that most health systems and pharmacies have already begun offering flu shots.