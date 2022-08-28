CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there were multiple gunshot victims while they were responding to the scene.

Three victims had been transported to area hospitals before officers arrived. A fourth victim was found on the scene and and transported to the hospital as well.

All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation. Any information on the shooting should be given to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department, (608) 757-8000.