ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of W. Happy Hollow Road on Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was in relation to a violation of Wisconsin State Statute Chapter 948, Crimes Against Children.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Derek M. Miller, 36. He was been charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail, and his first court appearance will be on Wednesday at 3 p.m.