DARLINGTON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Josiah Creasey, 35 of Darlington, was sentenced on Tuesday for using minors to engage in sexual acts for the purpose of producing videos and pictures of the conduct, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Creasey sexually assaulted two girls, beginning when they were 9 and 10-years-old, between 2017 and 2019. Creasey took videos and pictures of the assaults, and placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to capture nude images of the girls in addition to another young girl. He was arrested in March 2021 after officers investigated a tip that Creasey uploaded over 40 images of child porn to the internet.

Creasey pleaded guilty back on April 20. Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson wanted to send a message to the community, and the victims, during Creasey’s sentencing that the Court takes this crime very seriously. Peterson was concerned that Creasey was a risk to reoffend because his sexual attraction to children dominated him, and he lack self-understanding.

Peterson believes that the 20-year sentence, followed by a life term of supervised release, was appropriate as Creasey has a long way to go to fully accept responsibility.