(WTVO) — Millions of borrowers who will get student debt relief may end up with a tax bill, including those in Wisconsin.

Some states will tax the $10 or $20,000 in forgiven loans as income. So, depending on a state’s tax rate and the taxpayer’s other income, plus deductions or exemptions they can claim, a borrower could end up paying several hundred extra tax dollars.

Illinois borrowers will not pay extra taxes.