With new management team, Belvidere pool set to open

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s William Grady Pool will open soon as the Park District said it would team up with the Belvidere Family YMCA to provide lifeguards.

The Belvidere Park District said an independent pool management team did not hire enough lifeguards for the season, so they were unable to open as scheduled, disappointing many families in the area.

The pool, located at 916 West Lincoln Avenue, will open June 30th.

“This is a great example of two Belvidere institutions coming together for the overall benefit of the community,” said Rick Wulbecker, Superintendent of Recreation for the Belvidere Park District. “And while the situation (of staffing issues at pools around the country) is not exclusive to us, it put us in a tenuous position for opening the pool safely.

“We had already partnered with the Y for providing Swim Lessons, so our first thought was to check and see if they would like to manage the pool, as well.”

With the opening occurring after Phase 5, masks will not be required, deck chairs will be available. While the Concessions stand will be closed, patrons can bring their own food, which will be allowed in the Concession area, but not on the Pool deck.

The Opening Weekend Schedule:

Wednesday, June 30, soft open, hours Noon-4pm

Thursday, July 1, full open, Noon-6pm

Friday, July 2, Noon-8pm

Saturday-Monday, July 3-5, Noon-6pm