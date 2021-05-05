Woman accused of setting house on fire with person inside, sitting in front yard to watch

(Photo Credit: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJW) — A Maryland woman accused of setting her house on fire with another person inside and then sitting in a chair to watch the blaze from her front lawn is facing attempted murder charges.

Gail Metwally, 47, faces multiple arson-related charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment in the case.

Fire departments were called to her home at around 1:15 p.m. on April 29, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Metwally, setting multiple fires from inside the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the residence.

After a few minutes, reports state, she walked away from the scene.

While the home was on fire, witnesses heard someone in the basement window yelling for help. They helped the woman out of the window.

Authorities found Metwally in the area, and she was arrested.

According to the fire marshal’s office, four people lived in the home, including Metwally. Two were not at home at the time, but the third was inside.

Metwally was being held at the Cecil County Detention Center pending a court hearing.