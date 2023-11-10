SCHAUMBERG, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman and her infant child were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Woodfield Mall, and the suspect was pursued by police to Oak Brook.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jaquan Wilkins, 28, stole a woman’s purse while the child was inside the vehicle, in the parking lot around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Wilkins reportedly fled the scene but his vehicle was identified by license plate scanners, which led officers to the Oak Brook Center, at 100 Oakbrook Center.

Police said he rammed a police car during the pursuit.

Wilkins was arrested on Interstate 294, near Ogden Avenue, at 2:20 p.m., according to WLS.

Police said the mother and baby were physically unharmed.

Wilkins has been charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to State-Supported Property, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

He was denied pre-trial release at a detention hearing on Friday morning.

Authorities said Wilkins was out on bond at the time of the crime. He faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in Will County, officials said.