ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police are investigating two shootings taking place within an hour of each other early Wednesday morning.

A woman was shot at the 300 block of South Johnston Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Officers also responding nearby to a girl shot in the 400 block of Henrietta Avenue at 2:19 a.m.

The scenes are only a three-minute walking distance. It’s unclear whether these incidents are related.

Police are asking people to avoid the scenes as they continue the investigation.

This is a developing story.