FLINT, Mich. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a dead fetus which was found on a sidewalk.

According to WNEM, Flint Police responded to the 1800 block of S. Dort Highway on Tuesday at 10:50 p.m. after reports of a dead baby being found there.

Police said the fetus showed no signs of life. The medical examiner later said the fetus was between 20 to 23 weeks of gestation.

Police were able to identify the woman, whose identity has not been released, and arrested her after she was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. She was previously pregnant with the child, police said.

Charges against the woman are still under review.