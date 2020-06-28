Rockford woman arrested after shooting on Park Avenue, man in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced that they made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday near the 700 block of Park Avenue.

Officials say an altercation between neighbors led to the shooting. One neighbor started to damage the other’s property and the resident grabbed a gun and confronted the group.

Police say one male subject continued to be aggressive and the resident fired their weapon, hitting the man twice. The man is still in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

RELEASE: Altercation Between Neighbors Leads to Shots Fired. pic.twitter.com/DmhgWocQdb — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 28, 2020

Latoya Young, 24, of Rockford was arrested after police say she continued damaging property and acting aggressive. Young is facing Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.

