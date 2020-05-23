Woman arrested on DUI after crashing with infant in car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash near Perry and Howison Road in the Afton Township Friday night. Officials say the call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, a 2007 Saturn ION.

First responders found 38-year-old Peggy Villarreal and a 13-month-old baby girl inside the car. They were both transported to Northern Kishwaukee with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating the crash, police charged Villarreal with Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Villarreal was arrested and released with a future court date.

