CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman has been charged after several baseball bat attacks on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Denise Solorzano, of Chicago, faces three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated assault.

Police said Solorzano was identified as the person who attacked a 27-year-old and 31-year-old woman with a baseball bat in the 4500 block of North Mozart in the Albany Park neighborhood on Tuesday. The assault was captured on video.

Just moments later, she attacked a 34-year-old woman with a bat in the 3000 block of West Cullom.

According to police, Solorzano is also charged in connection to the batteries of a 19-year-old woman in the 4000 block of West Lawrence and a 33-year-old woman in the 4200 block of West Richmond on Sunday.

She is due in bond court Thursday.