Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Rockford man charged after woman allegedly jumps out of car, dies

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – 24-year-old Marco Rodriguez faces drunk driving charges after a woman died after allegedly jumping out of his car.

On March 13th, the victim, Cynthia Rodriguez, was driving in a car with the suspect, Marco Rodriguez. Police say she jumped out of his car in the 300 block of North 3rd Street. The car was traveling 30 – 35 miles per hour. Officers found Rodriguez lying on the street.

Cynthia Rodriguez was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Officers arrested Marco Rodriguez. He’s charged with DUI, illegally transporting open alcohol, and carry conceal – firearm.

Rodriguez is not being charged in the woman’s death at this time. Police consider this to be a death investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories