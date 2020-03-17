Rockford man charged after woman allegedly jumps out of car, dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – 24-year-old Marco Rodriguez faces drunk driving charges after a woman died after allegedly jumping out of his car.

On March 13th, the victim, Cynthia Rodriguez, was driving in a car with the suspect, Marco Rodriguez. Police say she jumped out of his car in the 300 block of North 3rd Street. The car was traveling 30 – 35 miles per hour. Officers found Rodriguez lying on the street.

Cynthia Rodriguez was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Officers arrested Marco Rodriguez. He’s charged with DUI, illegally transporting open alcohol, and carry conceal – firearm.

Rodriguez is not being charged in the woman’s death at this time. Police consider this to be a death investigation.

