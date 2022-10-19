HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — A woman says she contracted a sexually transmitted disease after a janitor befouled her water bottle, and was caught on video doing it.

According to KTRK, in August, the 54-year-old victim told police she noticed a foul smell in the water dispenser at the doctor’s office where she works.

In September, she came to believe that her own water bottle had urine in it, which was later confirmed by urinalysis, according to court records.

Footage from a surveillance camera confirmed her worst suspicions.

“[He] pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water,” she told KTRK.

The janitor, Lucio Diaz, 50, was charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the woman tested positive for an STD.

“He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful,” she said.

Diaz, a Mexican national, is currently in custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The victim said he was allowed to work at the building even after management was alerted.

Terry Quinn, CEO of the building’s owner, Altera Fund Advisors, issued a statement saying “Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant. They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building.”