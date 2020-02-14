Woman identified in deadly Dekalb Co. crash

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) –Dekalb County officials say that weather was a factor in the deadly crash.

Millacent Miller was driving east when she lost control on a snow covered road. The accident happened early Wednesday evening on Rt. 38 near Malta Road.

Authorities say she crossed the center line, striking another vehicle driven by Sergio Vargas. Vargas was treated for minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

