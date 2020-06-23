Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside California eatery, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –Police in Northern California are seeking help from the public to identify the woman caught on camera coughing on a 1-year-old in a Yogurtland earlier this month.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the assault suspect was waiting in line on Friday, June 12, when she became upset that a woman with a baby was not maintaining social distancing.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Yogurtland located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose.

Surveillance video from inside Yogurtland captured a series of coughs now being treated as a crime.

Photo: San Jose Police Department

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask while waiting in front of the woman and her child, who was in a stroller.

Investigators say when the suspect became upset, she removed her mask and coughed two to three times on the baby’s face.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60’s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

The wanted woman was seen leaving the Yogurtland on Friday evening and is now facing an assault charge.

Police are hoping someone will recognize this woman from the pictures and video. If convicted of assault, this woman could face up to six months in jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department’s Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161. To remain anonymous, you can call (408) 947-7867.

