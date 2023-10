ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A car crash overnight has left one woman dead and two other people recovering in the hospital.

Rockford Police said in a post on X/Twitter at 12:26 am Tuesday that the collision happened north of 1000 Chamberlain St. Only one vehicle was involved, and it somehow ended up leaving the roadway.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. She died sometime after arriving at the hospital. The public is asked to avoid the crash site at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.