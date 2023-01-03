LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said the woman, later identified as Mary Elmore, 40, of Elburn, was driving a 2022 Ford Escape on Mulford Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the tractor-trailer.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died of blunt force trauma resulting from the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old man from Rockford, was unhurt.