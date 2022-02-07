Woman plummets six stories after draw bridge opens as she was crossing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida woman was killed Sunday when a draw bridge opened while she was crossing with her bike, police said.

According to WPTV, the woman was walking across the Royal Park Bridge, which connects Lakeview Avenue to the island of Palm Beach around 1 p.m.

She was 10 feet away from the end of the bridge when it raised and she fell through a gap in the road, officials said, dropping her six stories to her death.

“The woman tried to hang on,” West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said. “There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories below where she died landing on concrete.”

An investigation is underway to determine why the bridge was raised with a pedestrian on it.