Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at high school basketball game

MADISON, Miss. (WTVO) — A woman has been charged after accidentally firing a gun inside her purse as she reached for her phone at a high school basketball game.

According to Madison Police, Kashaun Alexis McRunells fired the weapon in the school gym at Rosa Scott School on Monday night.

According to WLBT, no one was hurt, but the game was suspended. McRunells was taken to a secure office inside the school, where investigators determined she had a concealed carry permit for the weapon.

She was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits and given a $500 bond, with a court appearance to follow.