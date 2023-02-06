ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 33-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a West State liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Rockford Police are still searching for two male suspects who reportedly walked past the woman as she was opening her car door, in the parking lot of N & N Food and Liquor, and fired shots toward her.

She was struck in the jaw and ran back into the store, and was taken to a local hospital. She is said to be recovering from a non-life-threatening injury.

No descriptions were given of the suspects, who are still at large.