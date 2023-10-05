CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A young woman says she was raped and robbed by a home invader just after moving into a new home in Engelwood.

According to WLS, the young mother and wife was standing out on her front porch when a man, who she said had been lurking down the block, came up and asked to use her bathroom.

“The second I turned around, he grabbed me, put me in a choke hold and dragged me in my house,” she told the outlet.

Once inside the new home, the intruder sexually assaulted, robbed, and threatened her.

“He kept telling me he was going to shoot me,” she said.

The woman said the suspect stole her cell phone and used a cash app to withdraw funds from her bank account.

She had just moved into the home with her husband three days prior, she said.

“I’d rather deal with gun violence than deal with someone breaking into my house, raping my wife in the middle of the day! It’s unacceptable,” her husband, Mitchell, told WLS.

The couple said they had filed a police report.