ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 6:50 p.m., Rockford police were alerted to a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

A 28-year-old woman told police that she was in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling in the area of Kishwaukee and Harrison when a gold sedan with dark tinted windows pulled next to her.

The woman says she heard a loud boom and realized she had been shot in the abdomen.

She is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.