Woman shot near Garrison Avenue overnight, Rockford police investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning before 2:00 a.m, Rockford police officers were called to the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue.
When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman on the road who had been shot. She brought to a local hospital to treat her wounds.
The incident is still under investigation.
