Woman shot near Garrison Avenue overnight, Rockford police investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning before 2:00 a.m, Rockford police officers were called to the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman on the road who had been shot. She brought to a local hospital to treat her wounds.

Agg. Battery -Firearm investigation 1200 Garrison. Officers responded in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival a female victim was located in the roadway. Victim was transported for medical treatment. Please stay away from the area as this is an ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 30, 2020

The incident is still under investigation.

