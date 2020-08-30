Woman shot near Garrison Avenue overnight, Rockford police investigate

News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning before 2:00 a.m, Rockford police officers were called to the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman on the road who had been shot. She brought to a local hospital to treat her wounds.

The incident is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories