Woman sought after backpack with suspected human remains left in Virginia dumpster

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly dumped a backpack with suspected human remains into a store dumpster in Virginia on Monday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said officers responded at about 1:50 p.m. Monday to a report that an unknown woman had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind the store several hours earlier.

An employee at the store called the police after checking the backpack and seeing blood on it. Officers said they found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.

Surveillance video captured images of the woman who reportedly left the bag in the dumpster.



These are images of the woman who reportedly left a bag containing suspected human remains in a dumpster. (Photos: Chesterfield Police Department)

Police believe this woman or someone else may be in need of medical attention related to this incident. Anyone with information about her identity is asked to immediately contact Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.