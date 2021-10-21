Woman sues for $5M, claiming Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t contain enough strawberries

NEW YORK (WTVO) — A woman from New York is suing Kellogg’s for $5 million, claiming the company’s Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t have enough strawberries in them.

According to TMZ, Elizabeth Russett’s class action suit claims Kellogg’s is misleading consumers about the contents of its breakfast pastries, saying Strawberry Pop-Tarts are mostly filled with other fruits, including pears and apples.

Russett claims the other fruits are not sufficient enough to provide the same nutritional benefits as actual strawberries.

The ingredients list on the back of the box reportedly says the filling is made of “2% or less” of pears, apples and strawberries.

In addition to the $5 million in damages, the lawsuit also seeks to have Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.