Woman suffers life threatening injuries in car crash, Loves Park man in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Winnebago County authorities arrested a man they say drank, used drugs, and got into a crash that severely injured a woman.

Deputies arrested Benjamin Welter, 28, on Thursday. Investigators said Welter collided with a pickup on Sept. 28th around 8:30pm in the 5500 block of Kilburn Avenue. A woman in his car was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police said Welter ran off.

Officers caught up to Welter at a home in Machesney Park. He’s now charged with five counts of aggravated DUI of Alcohol/Drugs.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

