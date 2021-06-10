Woman who dumped murdered Freeport man’s body in Mississippi River sentenced to 5 years

JO DAVIESS, Ill. (WTVO) — Danielle Heidenreich will spend 5 years in prison for dumping her murdered husband’s body in the Mississippi River.

Heidenreich pleaded guilty to concealment of a homicidal death in the murder of her husband, Keith, who prosecutors say was killed by Levi Meyer in his Hanover home.

According to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Meyer, 35, of Freeport, killed Heidenreich at a residence he shared with Danielle Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover, on March 9th.

According to the charging documents, Meyer beat the 46-year-old Heidenreich to death.

The pair are accused of then driving to Miller’s Landing, at 6898 Marina Road, in Savanna, and dumping the body in the Mississippi River.

Meyer is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He is due in court on June 24th.