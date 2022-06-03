ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity hosted the 2022 Women Build Day on Friday, putting 20 women to work building homes for the day.

The fifth annual event started on Carol Place, just east of the Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

“We want women to know there is a place for them here, that the construction site doesn’t have to be scary and that we can do this work too. So, we want to make this an equitable opportunity,” said Habitat for Humanity’s Keri Asevedo.

The Women Build program has been an official initiative of Habitat for Humanity International since 1998.