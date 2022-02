WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO) — Woodstock Willie didn’t see his shadow this morning on Groundhog Day, predicting an early Spring for Northern Illinois.

Woodstock Willie has been the official weather prognosticator of Woodstock, Illinois, where the town doubled for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for the filming of the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”

Punxsutawney Phil, on the other hand, did see his shadow, and predicted 6 more weeks of weather for those folks on the East Coast.