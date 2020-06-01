Woodward and Chrysler plant employees return to work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers at two of the Stateline’s largest manufacturers are back on the job. Chrysler and Woodward employees returned to work today after more than two months away.

Both plants have been idle since mid-March. The Belvidere Assembly Plant has put new safety measures in place. Among them, employees will have their temperatures taken every day. Masks are also required.

On the production floor, workers are being spread out as much as possible. Machines and other surfaces are being cleaned on a regular basis.

