EAST ALTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A worker was killed Thursday in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory, according to authorities.

ABC News reported that the incident happened at the Olin Corp. Winchester ammunition factory in East Alton.

“There was a loud explosion heard throughout the town,” said East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton.

Authorities said the explosion happened just before 4 p.m. at the plant on Powder Mill Road, involving a truck which was used to transport gun primer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and coworkers,” the company said in a statement.