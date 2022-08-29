(WTVO) — If you’ve enjoyed working from home and saving lots of gas money, brace yourself:

A new survey says one out of seven American employers is planning to cut the salaries of their stay-at-home employees.

Already, one British law firm has announced plans to slash the pay of hundreds of people who no longer have commuting expenses.

Remote work gained in popularity during social lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many employers discovered they could keep employees working from home and still get the job done.

According to the Working From Home Research Project, about 30% of all paid workdays are still being done from home.

“Some employers would like [working from home] to be seen as a benefit or a perk, and they expect employees to feel the same way,” said Laura Sherbin, a managing director workplace research and consulting firm, Seramount, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.