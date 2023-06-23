CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of bare naked cyclists will be zipping through the Windy City this weekend as part of the annual World Naked Bike Ride 2023.

The annual ride will take place Saturday, June 24th from 8 p.m. to midnight, with a check-in at W. Hubbard Street & N. Wolcott Avenue between 6 p.m and 7:45 p.m. Participants will then be forwarded to the rally location.

Participants are invited to go as “bare as you dare” for the four-hour, 14-mile ride, however full-frontal public nudity is illegal in Chicago.

Details will be shared via the @ChiNakedRide Twitter account.

The World Naked Bike Ride is an international underground countercultural event with a stated mission to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world,” with the first ride taking place in Spain in 2001.