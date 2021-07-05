World’s tallest horse dies in Wisconsin

FILE – Jerry Gilbert brushes Big Jake at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, Wisc., in this Friday, April 11, 2014, file photo. The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. WMTV reported Monday, July 5, 2021, that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago. Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Big Jake was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2020. The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.” (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.

WMTV reports that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago. The horse was 6-foot-10-inch tall and weighed 2,500 pounds.

The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2020. He lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette.

The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.”

He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of his stall with his picture and name.