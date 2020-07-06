Worldwide non-profit returns to Rockford to give back to local kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit that reaches kids across the globe is giving a helping hand to its home town.

Kids Around The World were at work on Monday at Walker Park. The group is making repairs to the former elementary school playground.

Volunteers fixed damage equipment and added ADA accessible swings and piled on mulch. Since its founding 26 years ago, Kids Around the World has built more than 800 playgrounds in over 80 countries–but it started in Rockford.

“Kids Around the World is based here in Rockford, so any chance we can get to help our local community, we love to pitch in and help out. Especially, the Rockford Park District seeing as our history goes back to our first project 26 years ago with the Rockford Park District when we built a playground in Brovary, Ukraine,” explained Tim Clauso, the playground director for Kids Around the World.

The group will move to the former White Swan Elementary on Wednesday and Thursday.

