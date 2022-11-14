ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family.

The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota on July 31st when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire.

Both cars erupted in flames, police said.

Lauren Dobosz and her four children died at the scene, along with a friend of one of the children.

The children ranged in age from 5 to 13.

Thomas Dobosz was the sole survivor of the crash, but he died several days later.

The driver of the other car, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was also killed in the crash.

Toxicology reports released by the McHenry County Coroner on Monday revealed Fernandez’ blood alcohol level was 0.164, twice the legal limit.