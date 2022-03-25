(WTRF) – Wrestling legend Triple H has revealed that he never plans to enter the ring again.

In an emotional interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Triple H confirmed that he’s retiring from in-ring activity after suffering a cardiac event last year.

“There’s moments there where, when [the doctors are] putting you out for stuff, and you think, ‘Is this it? Do you wake up from this?’ That’s tough to swallow,” said Triple H, choking up.

The wrestler, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, told Smith that he first contracted viral pneumonia and began to cough up blood, prompting him to seek medical attention. Doctors found fluid around his lungs and heart, and informed him that he was experiencing heart failure and needed to get to an emergency room immediately, he said.

“I was nosediving, and sort of at the 1-yard-line of … where you don’t wanna be for your family and your future,” he said.

Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital following his cardiac event, which WWE said in September had been “caused by a genetic issue.” At the time, WWE added that Triple H was expected to make a full recovery.

When asked about his future in wrestling for ESPN’s interview, Triple H didn’t mince words.

“For me, as far as in-ring … I’m done,” he told Smith. “I won’t, no, I would never wrestle again.”

He also said he now has a defibrillator in his chest, and it was “probably not a good idea to get zapped on live TV.”

Triple H is the current executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development at WWE. He is also the creator and executive producer of the WWE brand NXT. His full interview with Smith is scheduled to air Friday night on “Stephen A’s World.”