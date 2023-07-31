(WTVO) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has had his account reinstated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after the rapper reportedly promised the Elon Musk-owned company he would refrain from posting antisemitic content.

Ye was kicked off Twitter in December 2022 for posting a photo of a Nazi swastika inside the Jewish Star of David. Musk said at the time that the account was suspended for “incitement to violence,” according to Variety.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ye’s account was reinstated after X received “reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language,” the company said.

Musk has not responded publicly to Ye’s reinstatement.

For weeks in 2022, Ye made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” who run his business, an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. His posts led to his suspension from both Twitter and Instagram.

Ye later apologized, saying “I feel like this is God humbling me right now. Because there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation. …What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled.”

“I have no association to any hate group,” Ye said. “If any hate happens upon any Jewish person, it is not associated (with me) because I am demanding that everyone walk in love.”