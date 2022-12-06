ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News has featured several cold cases in 2022, with the goal of keep these them in the public eye so they’re eventually solved.

Investigators say each case could be solved with as little as a phone call from someone who may remember an obscure detail or a witness who may suddenly recall something they heard or saw at the time of the crime.

Here is a list of some of those cases.

Baby Noah

On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe.

Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business on a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in someone’s trash. No arrests have been made.

Rosemary Peterson

Rosemary Peterson was stabbed to death inside her Rockford duplex on Dec. 4, 1979. Police say the attack happened when her fiancé was at work. Several theories have emerged over the years, although the killer has never been caught.

Lottie Flowers

Lottie Flowers was fatally stabbed inside her far-west side home on Feb. 23, 2002, while she was baking for an event at her church. Flowers was an active member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and a member of numerous civic organizations. She had been delivering newspapers at Rockford Memorial Hospital before she was killed.

Lauretta Lyons

It was a drizzly day on June 9, 1966, when Lauretta Lyons was scheduled to have lunch with her husband, Edwin, but never showed up. Instead he found his wife strangled with a neck tie inside their home. Police believed early in the investigation that they had the man who killed her, but there was never enough evidence to make an arrest. The case remains cold.

Natasha Cleary, Marquwon Owens, and Katarion Friar

This triple homicide involved a mother and her two kids, whose bodies were found in the ashes of a house fire that occurred Sunday, April 17, 2011, on Caterbury Lane. Each victim had been host.

The only solid lead police have in the case is a grainy ATM photo of a masked man attempting to use Natasha Cleary’s debit card at a local bank. The man has never been identified.

Anyone with information about any these cold cases is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400, Rockford Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 779-500-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.