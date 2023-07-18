(WTVO) — The hit Western drama “Yellowstone” will make its broadcast television debut this fall as CBS readjusts its schedule to account for the simultaneous actor and writers’ strikes.

According to Variety, the Kevin Costner drama will be broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. CT, beginning with Season 1.

The show originated on the Paramount Network, which is owned by CBS’ parent company.

CBS is also porting over Paramount+ shows such as “SEAL Team” and “FBI True” in a bid to shore up its schedule while dueling strikes from the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America unions play out.

“Yellowstone” stars Costner as patriarch John Dutton, owner of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and his efforts to protect it from outside interests.

The show was halfway through production on Season 5 when it was announced in June that Costner would be making an early exit as series lead. Show creator Taylor Sheridan said Costner’s departure was due to filming for “Yellowstone” conflicting with production of his own upcoming movie, “Horizon.”

“Yellowstone” has been followed by two prequel series, “1883” and “1923”, which follow earlier generations of the Dutton family.