YES Club hosts ‘character workshop’ on President’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization is teaching children how to become successful adults.

The ‘Young Eagles Success’ (YES) Club promotes academic achievement, positive behavior, and social-emotional learning.

The club didn’t take a day off on President’s Day and were meeting on Monday at Rockford’s Greater New Unity Church, at 615 Oak Street.

The group mentors elementary, middle, and high school students.

Carl Cole, the Founder and CEO of Sounds of Good News Productions, gave credit where it was due.

“The Park District does allow us to do YES Club character workshops in their 21st century after school programs at several of the schools. So, we actually are impacting Rockford Public School students in the after school programs through the Rockford Park District,” Cole said.

The YES Club is free.

For more information, visit the club’s website here.

