YMCA to offer “Middle School Achievers” academic support program at local church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Rock River Valley YMCA is expanding it’s services to provide academic support to local teens. The “Y” will offer a new “Middle School Achievers” program at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd starting in 2021.

In the past, the “Achievers” program has focused on supporting local high schoolers as they prepare for college. But the YMCA has wanted to expand it for several years.

“It’s a really important age where kids are kind of in between where they were as young kids and where they want to be as adults, and it’s a timeframe where there’s really an opportunity to make a lot of impact,” said YMCA Chief Operating Officer Trisha Tousant.

The YMCA says the location at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd is ideal because students at nearby West Middle School have been struggling to meet academic standards- and the pandemic is only adding to school stress.

“The metrics are really showing that there is a need and there is probably even more of a need now,” said Tousant. “Kids remote learning has been difficult for many, not only the academic aspect of it but the social aspect.”

Pastor Eric Lemonholm says the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd is excited for the chance to be a safe space for local students.

“We have a smaller congregation, so we don’t need all of this space for ourselves,” Lemonholm said. “So we’ve been praying and looking around for partners to share our space and really transform this building to be a community center for our neighborhood.”

Tousant is optimistic program volunteers will be able to act as role models while helping students learn.

“Hopefully going into next year we’ll be able to get a little more of that connection, those life skills, those personal relationships that are so valuable to kids, we want to be part of making that happen,” she said.

The “Y” will have the capacity to serve up to 50 students at the church.