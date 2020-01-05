Yoga enthusiasts enjoy a session at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Some people joke that shopping should be considered exercise, but on Saturday the Rockford City Market made that a reality.

In between browsing booths, Yoga fans were able to practice their favorite poses. Participants were provided a mat and joined the class for a variety of reasons. Runner Deanna Thunberg told us it helps her to stretch.

“Yoga is an important part of my training,” said Thunberg. “It helps to build your core and strength. It’s really important for people who run to have core and strength and also just peace of mind.”

The next Yoga session at the market will be held January 18th.