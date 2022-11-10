ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says it is in need of essential products to help the area’s most vulnerable residents.

The Mission says it is in need of donations of shampoo, soap, and laundry detergent.

In the past two weeks, the Mission says it has been serving over 500 meals a day. A year ago, it was averaging 345 meals a day.

Abbey Finley, marketing and communications director, says the end of COVID-19 benefits and inflation have made things worse.

“We’ve seen a really big increase in needs for meals as more people are coming for services and that’s just indicative of the climate we’re in just in our economy. We have inflation going up. It’s pinching people’s wallets and some people, that will just set them over the edge, to not be able to go to the grocery store to get the food they need,” she said.

“We don’t see an end in sight when it comes to the numbers increasing for our meals and our lodging and that’s why we’re calling on our community to help us,” she continued.

Currently, there are 150 people staying at the Rockford Rescue Mission, which is an increase from 109 a year ago.