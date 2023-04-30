(WJW) — After Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy many were left wondering what to do with their remaining Big Blue coupons. Now that the retailer has stopped accepting those coupons, some of the chain’s competitors are stepping in to honor the discount.

Bed Bath & Beyond officially stopped accepting the Big Blue coupons on April 26 in order to deeply discount items for closing sales.

A day later, Big Lots announced it will honor the now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through May 7, 2023. Shoppers can turn in an expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at any Big Lots store and receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.

“At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we’re always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” said Bruce Thorn, president & CEO of Big Lots in the press release. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more.”

Boscov’s will also honor expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons at its stores. According to its website, customers can get $10 off any purchase of $50 or more through the end of May.

The Container Store is offering shoppers who “bring in a competitor’s blue coupon” 20% off a single item. The deal is available through the end of May as well.

Bed Bath & Beyond customers with gift cards still have time to use them. Here is a look at the deadlines to use gift cards and store credits.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year including party supplies chain Party City and David’s Bridal. The bankruptcy could offer a window of what’s to come in the retail industry, given the changing landscape and the increasing challenges in the U.S. economy.

The Associated Press, Russell Falcon and Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.