(WTVO) — Soon after Illinois residents received a payout from a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, a new $90 million suit against the company has been filed.

According to WMAQ, The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted “preliminary approval” to a settlement over Facebook tracking users’ activities on other sites, even if they were signed out of their Facebook accounts.

The class action applies to Facebook users in the U.S. who visited non-Facebook sites that displayed Facebook’s “Like” button between April 22, 2010 and September 25, 2011.

The Claims Administrator has begun sending out emails to those who may qualify with instructions on how to file a claim.

The emails will be sent out through July 15, 2022.