In the above video, Eric Braeden on his dreams growing up in post-war Germany at the 53rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2013. (Getty Images Entertainment Video)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eric Braeden, the actor best known for his role as Victor Newman in the hit soap opera “Young and the Restless,” announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer during an emotional Facebook Live on Friday.

The 82-year-old German actor told his fans in the 13-minute livestream that he began experiencing issues with his prostate while recovering from a recent knee surgery.

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” Braeden shared.

The actor said that while he has had issues with his prostate before, this time, they became so bad that he could no longer urinate. Braeden added that it was “one of the most painful experiences.”

Before his diagnosis, the 82-year-old said that he underwent a UroList for his previous prostate issues and that’s when a doctor discovered high-grade cancer cells near his bladder.

During the video, Braeden went on to explain that he is currently undergoing a six-week immunotherapy treatment plan to treat the cancer cells.

“So that’s where I am right now,” Braeden said. He shared that he will continue acting on the soap opera despite his diagnosis.

“I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support,” he said. “So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it.”

Braeden has played Victor Newman on the Emmy award-winning show for more than four decades.