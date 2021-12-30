Young boy shot Wednesday evening dies, two men charged

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two men were charged after a Rockford three year old boy shot Wednesday died.

Rockford Police were called to a home on the 3300 block of Searles Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A three year old boy was found at the scene. He had been shot. The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three year old boy died Thursday morning.

He has not been identified.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued warrant for 19 year old London Banks and 18 year old Coreyeon Young.

Left: London Banks, 19 Right: Coreyeon Young, 18

Banks is charged with Possession of a Firearm and No Valid FOID. Banks is in custody.

Young is charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon. Young is still at large.

If you have any information the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.